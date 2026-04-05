When law enforcement fails, chaos follows

The violence and looting that followed the protest in KuGumpo (formerly East London) should concern every South African. Dozens of vehicles were burned, property was destroyed, and people were injured.

What is even more troubling is how easily the situation escalated. It raises serious questions about law enforcement in our country. Where were the authorities when order started to break down?

This is not the first time we have seen protests turn into looting and destruction. It is becoming a pattern, one that points to failing systems and weak institutions. South Africa does not lack laws, it lacks enforcement.

If our institutions were stronger, more responsive, and more visible, communities would not be left vulnerable to chaos. Law-abiding citizens should not have to live in fear every time there is a protest.