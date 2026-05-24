Where are the police when you really need them

Police, both metro and SAPS, and other allied or private security personnel have the prime objective of the security and safety of persons and property and general law enforcement, including traffic and transport issues.

Well done to those who undertake their duties in a competent manner.

The recent explosive revelations at the Parliamentary ad hoc committee and Madlanga commission hearings are startling and unbelievable. How those who have the legal responsibility to serve and protect have become rotten eggs and corrupt leaves one in total dismay. They have colluded with hardened criminals, charlatans and tenderpreneurs to amass ill-gotten gains that run into billions of rands, thus robbing both the state and its citizens.

Visible policing is a key factor in security and safety and serves as a major deterrent to criminals, but police are nowhere to be found in hotspots; when traffic signals are faulty or non-functional; and when taxis are overloaded/ drive on the wrong side of the road, etc.

The issues I have listed above must be appropriately addressed by relevant authorities.

Policing and allied functions are of crucial importance and must be undertaken competently and timeously by personnel who are loyal, dedicated and competent.

Simon T Dehal, Verulam