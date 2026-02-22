Letters

Will the State of the Province deliver on its promises?

By Sunday World
EKURHULENI, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 07: Panyaza Lesufi at the Special Provincial Official Funeral for MK veteran Ndabakayipheli Macozoma at Faranani Multipurpose Centre in Tsakane on January 07, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. Ndabakayipheli Macozoma affectionately known as Bra Phiri or the “Ball of Fire,” went into exile in 1963 after being recruited into the liberation movement. He underwent military training abroad and served the African National Congress (ANC) for several decades, mainly within the logistics and support structures of MK. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver his 4th State of the Province Address to speak about service delivery commitments for the year ahead, as well as the highlights of the previous year’s achievements and challenges.

Having taken over an administration that had a bad reputation for poor or lack of service delivery, the question will be, has he done enough to regain the trust and confidence of the already disgruntled residents of Gauteng. His speech comes at a time when the country’s economic hub is faced by a myriad of challenges, including unemployment, water supply interruptions and lawlessness.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in May 2025, there were 2.7-million unemployed residents in Gauteng, an increase of 41 000 from the previous year. I expect him to be honest about the challenges facing us and providing meaningful solutions.

Zamansele Mhlambi,
Sandton

