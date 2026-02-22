Young men destroyed by drugs

South African young men are being fed drugs to destroy their own people and to cause trouble in their own homes and communities.

This issue of drugs is way deeper and it destroys the future of this country as well.

The drug dealers are targeting boys and young men so that we no longer have strong men in our communities.

They are targeting them so that the communities will get “gatvol” of their criminal activities and decide to get rid of them.

The lucky ones will be those taken to jail.

Young men who showed promising futures are now deep into drugs. Nobody is attracted to them. They no longer bathe, and they no longer propose to girls. The whole day, they only think about plans to get their next fix, and then the next one, because drugs have replaced their thinking process.

South Africa has got to do away with all drugs before it’s too late.

Yethu Dorano, KwaGubevu, Eastern Cape

