Letters

Your article on fuel increase hit home: It is about rent or food versus transport

By Sunday World
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Anticipated rise in fuel prices
The government move will reduce the expected fuel increase by R3, which the Central Energy Fund anticipates to be about R6 for petrol and R10 for diesel. / Gallo Images

As of this week, petrol is up by over R3 per litre, and diesel isn’t far behind. For ordinary South Africans this isn’t just an inconvenience – it’s rent or food versus transport.

Minibus taxis are already warning about fare hikes. Delivery drivers, nurses doing night shift, students catching two taxis to campus, we all feel it immediately. The “official reasons” (rand/dollar, global oil prices) don’t change the fact that wages haven’t moved, but every litre costs more.

We can’t control Brent crude, but government can review the fuel levy and Road Accident Fund slice built into every litre.

At some point you stop asking people to “tighten their belts” when there’s no belt left.

South Africans are resilient, but resilience shouldn’t mean accepting that filling a tank costs almost half a week’s wage.

 

  • Mulisa Nemalamangwa,
    Johannesburg

 

 

  • As of this week, petrol is up by over R3 per litre, and diesel isn’t far behind.
  • For ordinary South Africans this isn’t just an inconvenience – it’s rent or food versus transport.
  • Minibus taxis are already warning about fare hikes.
  • Delivery drivers, nurses doing night shift, students catching two taxis to campus, we all feel it immediately.
  • The “official reasons” (rand/dollar, global oil prices) don’t change the fact that wages haven’t moved, but every litre costs more.
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