Youth deserves opportunities

I would like to express my concern about the growing problem of youth unemployment. Many young people are educated, skilled and willing to work, yet they continue to struggle to find work. This situation is causing frustration, poverty and hopelessness among the youth.

The government, businesses and communities need to work together to create more job opportunities, internships and skills development programmes. Many young graduates and school leavers are sitting at home because employers demand experience, but no one is willing to give them a chance to gain that experience.

If more investment is made in entrepreneurship, sports, education, technology and small business, young people can become productive citizens instead of losing hope.

The future of our country depends on empowering the youth.

Onkabetse Mathe, Mmabatho, Mafikeng