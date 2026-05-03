Zimbabwean workers in danger

It is heart-breaking that Zimbabwe’s dilapidated infrastructure has turned health and safety at work into a lethal weapon. Zimbabwean workers are suffering silently due to the unsafe work environment that they are exposed to by their employers and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
Engineering and mining, workers face severe health and safety challenges. Healthcare, domestic, agricultural, factory and farm workers work without personal protective equipment and are exposed to chemicals.
Zimbabwe’s government, Zanu-PF and the responsible authorities are not being brought to account.
President Mnangagwa has failed to implement health and safety laws due to economic instability and resource shortages caused by corruption.
Maud Bvumbe, Hampshire, UK
- Zimbabwe’s deteriorating infrastructure has severely compromised workplace health and safety.
- Workers in engineering, mining, healthcare, domestic, agricultural, factory, and farm sectors face dangerous conditions without personal protective equipment.
- Exposure to harmful chemicals is common among many Zimbabwean workers.
- The government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, has not been held accountable for failing to enforce health and safety laws.
- Economic instability and corruption have hindered the implementation of necessary health and safety regulations.