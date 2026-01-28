Sun City reimagines poolside glamour with modern spin

When Sun City first opened its doors in 1979, glamour looked very different. Ostrich feathers, leggy showgirls and high-octane spectacle defined the era, cementing the resort’s reputation for excess and entertainment.

Decades later, the grand dame of African leisure has embraced a contemporary refresh, one that honours its flamboyant past while confidently stepping into the future.

At the heart of this evolution is the transformed Sun Terrace and pool area, now a high-energy lifestyle hub designed for indulgence from sunrise to sundown.

A sweeping central staircase draws guests down into a space that hums with atmosphere, anchored by a dedicated DJ island where curated soundscapes set the tone, whether you’re easing into the day or dancing under the stars.

From lazy poolside lounging with signature cocktails to vibrant evenings filled with music and movement, the new leisure offering blends freedom, fun and luxury. And for the first time in South Africa, guests can literally spin in the sun.

Sun City has introduced the country’s first countertop slot and poker machines at the poolside bar, allowing most valued guests (MVG) and day card holders to enjoy slots, poker and roulette without leaving the water’s edge.

Six sleek machines, identical to those found inside the casino, offer multiple denominations and a mix of classic and modern games, with friendly technicians on hand to assist.

“This visionary transformation positions the Sun Terrace and pool as a dynamic cultural and lifestyle destination,” said Sun City Resort general manager Brett Hoppé.

“From relaxed breakfasts overlooking newly revealed vistas to vibrant nights filled with music and laughter, the refreshed offering sets a bold new benchmark for a luxury African escape,” Hoppé says.

The reinvention extends indoors, with the casino receiving its own updates just in time for the festive season. Diamond and Platinum MVG cardholders can retreat to the exclusive Salon Privé, now featuring Dragon Link with Hold and Spin, Free Games and Progressive Jackpots.

The Sun Privé Mystery jackpot, available on all 80 Privé machines, can be won at any time without a winning combination, offering cash payouts starting at R100 000 and reaching up to R150 000.

Across the main casino floor, slot machines have been reconfigured for improved flow and comfort, while Xtension Link Volume 3 introduces new linked progressives that grow with every play.

Titles such as Fruit Palace, Golden Chicago XL, Ocean Secrets, Savanna Heat, Thunder Reign and Tiki Crush bring features like expanding reels, golden spins and instant-trigger Xpress play.

For those who prefer classic table games with a modern twist, Sun City Live Roulette is now available online via Sunbet.

