48 hours in Cape Town: the ultimate weekend escape in the Mother City

If you’ve only got two days in the Mother City, you can’t afford to waste a minute. Cape Town is a place where mountains meet the ocean, where culture lives on every corner, and where some of the best experiences won’t cost you a cent.
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- Cape Town, known as the Mother City, offers a unique blend of mountains and ocean scenery.
- The city is rich in culture, visible at every turn.
- Many of Cape Town's top experiences are free of charge.
- Visitors with limited time can make the most of the city’s highlights efficiently.
- Full details of the recommended experiences are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.