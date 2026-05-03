48 hours in Cape Town: the ultimate weekend escape in the Mother City

If you’ve only got two days in the Mother City, you can’t afford to waste a minute. Cape Town is a place where mountains meet the ocean, where culture lives on every corner, and where some of the best experiences won’t cost you a cent.

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