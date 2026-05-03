Lifestyle

48 hours in Cape Town: the ultimate weekend escape in the Mother City

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
48 hours in Cape Town: the ultimate weekend escape in the Mother City

If you’ve only got two days in the Mother City, you can’t afford to waste a minute. Cape Town is a place where mountains meet the ocean, where culture lives on every corner, and where some of the best experiences won’t cost you a cent.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Cape Town, known as the Mother City, offers a unique blend of mountains and ocean scenery.
  • The city is rich in culture, visible at every turn.
  • Many of Cape Town's top experiences are free of charge.
  • Visitors with limited time can make the most of the city’s highlights efficiently.
  • Full details of the recommended experiences are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments