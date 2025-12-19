87% of workers more productive with hybrid workplaces, new research finds

The rise of hybrid workplaces has sparked a global boom in workcations, with professionals increasingly blending work and leisure by extending holidays or working remotely from travel destinations.

Thanks to flexible workspace networks, such as International Workplace Group (IWG), which operates in more than 5,000 locations across 120 countries, employees can now work from fully equipped, professional offices while on the move.

This allows them to remain productive without the distractions that often come with working from home or holiday accommodation.

New research by IWG shows that the trend is gaining serious traction among white-collar workers.

A staggering 78% of those surveyed said a work-from-anywhere policy is an important factor when considering a new job.

Among hybrid workers, 87% reported higher productivity levels, while 85% said flexible working helped reduce burnout. A further 87% credited remote work options with improving their work-life balance.

Flexible workspaces boost output

According to the latest IWG Hybrid Working Productivity Report, compiled in partnership with global consultancy Arup, flexible workspaces play a key role in boosting output.

Working closer to home or from a holiday destination enables employees to better balance their professional and personal lives, a shift that ultimately benefits employers as well.

“Happy employees are productive employees,” the report notes, highlighting that flexibility allows people to spend more time with family and friends while maintaining high performance, regardless of where they are working from.

Workplace flexibility is also proving vital for staff retention. Studies indicate that flexible working arrangements can cut voluntary employee turnover by as much as 20%, with workers three times more likely to stay in roles that offer multiple working options.

In response, IWG expanded its global footprint in 2024, adding 899 new centers in popular workcation cities and smaller emerging destinations.

IWG founder and CEO Mark Dixon says the shift is no longer a short-term trend.

“We’re seeing more workers than ever extending their trips to work remotely or choosing to spend longer periods abroad as digital nomads,” Dixon said.

“Thanks to hybrid working and cloud technology, employees now have the freedom to work wherever and whenever suits them best, whether that’s a local flexible workspace or a co-working center on the other side of the world.”

Work-from-anywhere policies

He added that many companies are formally adopting work-from-anywhere policies, particularly during holiday periods, with long-term productivity gains in mind.

“Our research with Arup shows that empowering employees to use local workspaces as part of their work strategy could boost productivity by 11% over the next five years. It’s a clear win-win in the global battle for talent,” Dixon said.

Beyond benefiting employees and employers, workcations are also giving tourism destinations a welcome boost.

Longer stays by remote workers translate into increased spending, stronger local economies, and more vibrant communities.

As hybrid work continues to grow, South Africa is positioning itself as a top workcation destination.

With its diverse landscapes, rich culture, and improving digital infrastructure, the country offers an attractive mix of work and play for digital nomads, remote workers, and local professionals alike.

