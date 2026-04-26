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AI music boom sparks industry war as fake artists hit the charts

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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The global music industry is in the middle of a high-stakes identity crisis, as artificial intelligence rapidly shifts from a behind-the-scenes tool to a full-blown hitmaker.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The global music industry is in the middle of a high-stakes identity crisis, as artificial intelligence rapidly shifts from a behind-the-scenes tool to a full-blown hitmaker.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Mbalenhle Zuma.
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