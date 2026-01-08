Amapiano queen Lady Du launches her own wine brand ‘Sip of Piano’

Amapiano sensation Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known as Lady Du, is taking her entrepreneurial spirit to a whole new level.

The multi-award-winning musician has officially launched her very own wine brand, Sip of Piano, a self-funded venture that reflects her passion, independence, and ambition.

“I do not drink, but I realised that many people in South Africa love alcohol,” shared Lady Du.

“Since I work in the music industry, where people often drink, I wanted to merge the two. My music is more family-orientated, so I wanted to create a mature vibe, something people can enjoy at home.”

Self-funded project

Lady Du told Sunday World that self-funding is a personal philosophy.

“Every business I’ve opened has been self-funded. It’s not that I don’t want funding. But doing it this way helps you grow as a human being and push yourself to higher limits.”

The journey wasn’t without challenges.

“Tasting wines was tricky because I don’t drink. I went to a store, asked for the best-selling wines, and then worked with a friend to taste them. We even went to Stellenbosch to experiment and find the perfect flavours,” she says.

Currently, her wine comes in Pinotage and Rosé, with plans to expand the range.

Lady Du believes her wine stands out for its cultural relevance and youthful energy.

Youngest wine brand owner in SA?

“If I’m not mistaken, I think I’m the youngest person to own wine in South Africa. It still needs fact-checking, but I genuinely believe it. It’s for the culture and for the people who love the industry that made me.”

She also acknowledges the hurdles she faced in entering a historically exclusive industry.

“The wine industry is not easy for black women to access. Luckily, the company assisting me was intrigued by my story and happy to support me financially,” she explains.

Her experience in music has shaped her business mindset.

“The music industry fluctuates. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Investing in businesses outside of music gives you something to fall back on. It’s always a good decision,” she says.

Launching the wine meant making tough choices. Lady Du had to pause her plans to open a third salon to focus on this project.

“My plan was to open one salon every year, but I had to shift focus. It was worth it,” she says.

Global expansion

Looking ahead, Lady Du has her sights set on global expansion.

“What’s next? International, international, international. I want to work with artists globally and take my brand everywhere,” she shares.

With Sip of Piano, Lady Du is not just creating a product; she’s crafting a legacy. She is inspiring young women and entrepreneurs to take risks, work hard, and make their dreams a reality.

“I want people to enjoy my wine at home, feel the vibe, and know that anything is possible if you put in the work.”

