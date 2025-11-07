Families, media personalities, and influencers gathered on November 2 to celebrate the launch of Amara & Friends Kiddies Salon, a vibrant new family-focused salon that promises to make haircare fun, inclusive, and stress-free for children and parents alike. Located in the bustling Winifred Mandela Precinct Corner, Bryanston, the grand opening was a lively affair filled with colour, laughter, and excitement. The salon's playful interiors and family-friendly amenities, designed to transform ordinary salon visits into memorable experiences, delighted guests. The salon is the brainchild of Shela Ledwaba, a mother who turned her personal frustration into inspiration. After struggling to find a welcoming salon that understood her daughter\u2019s hair needs, Shela decided to create her own space, one that celebrates children of all backgrounds and hair types. \u201cI wanted to build a place where parents can unwind and kids can feel celebrated, a space where every family feels at home,\u201d she explained. At Amara & Friends, every detail has been designed with families in mind. Children can play and relax in the dedicated playroom before their appointment, transforming the experience from stressful to exciting. Convenient location The team of trained stylists specialises in children\u2019s hair, ensuring that every child receives gentle, attentive care tailored to their unique texture and needs, whether it is coily curls, fine strands, or protective styles. Parents, meanwhile, enjoy the salon\u2019s convenient location near local shops and caf\u00e9s, allowing them to relax or run quick errands while their little ones are pampered. The salon also includes a barber section for boys, offering trendy cuts in a lively, comfortable setting. The grand opening reflected the brand\u2019s core mission: to make haircare a family affair rooted in confidence, joy, and connection. Guests praised the salon\u2019s warm atmosphere and thoughtful approach to children\u2019s grooming, calling it a much-needed addition to Johannesburg's beauty scene. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content