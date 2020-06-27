Another Miss SA Hopeful in hot water

Indeed, social media can make or break you.

Miss SA hopeful, Shudufhadzo Musida, found herself being the centre of controversy this morning when social media accused her of being arrogant.

The 23-year-old from Ha-Vhangani, Masia village has her hopes to the Miss SA 2020 crown hanging by a thread after unfollowing her Twitter and Instagram followers

According to the Twitter hashtag #ShuduMustFall, which was trending at number one on Saturday morning, the Miss SA top 15 finalist was arrogant for saying she will not follow back her fans.

She was also accused of unfollowing her fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans who voted for her are giving pressure to Miss SA 2020 organizers to disqualify her on the grounds of being arrogant and unfit to serve the community.

Tweeps have accused Musida of saying “I can’t follow over 350 people on Twitter because it is too overwhelming. I only follow content that I relate to”.

“So how will she handle being #MissSA2020, she will have to work and meet new people everytime, interviews, charity etc how will she cope?” Some Tweeps asked.

However, despite the backlash received on social media, other South Africans are fighting in her corner saying her account was hacked.

Author



Meta Mphahlele