Ayanda Thabethe to host Afrimaxx on Home Channel

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle has partnered with Home Channel to launch Afrimaxx.

Co-produced with media house Arena, Afrimaxx is a weekly pan-African production showcasing fascinating art and culture from around the continent. The lifestyle TV show is hosted by Ayanda Thabethe.

The show introduces up-and-coming artists and cultural figures from the design, music, architecture, and gastronomy sectors.

Vernon Matzopoulos, head of Arena broadcast, said Afrimaxx is a breakthrough moment, a powerful antidote to the usual narrative of war, coups, and famine.

“It’s a showcase of the amazing richness of African creativity across design, decor, fashion, art, music, and food, and a celebration of the young men and women who are starting to take their rightful place on the world stage,” said Matzopoulos.

Gerda Meuer, managing director of programming at DW, said: “With Afrimaxx, we are focusing very clearly on a young target group that we want to pick up with topics that interest them.

“The result is a different view of Africa, a continent that also has a lot to offer regarding lifestyle, trends, fashion, and modernity. The exclusive and intensive format of Afrimaxx will inspire us all.”

The show has been filmed in many countries over the past six months including South Africa, Mauritius, Malawi, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Namibia, Congo, and Botswana.

