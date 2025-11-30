Baby factories busiest during cold winter months, but birth rate drops

The latest birth statistics from Statistics South Africa paint a picture of a nation with steadily declining birth rates, yet one where the seasonal rhythm of conception remains remarkably consistent, and parents continue to express profound hope through the names they choose for their newborns.

In 2024, a total of 863 858 births were registered, a significant decline of 68 280 from the 932 138 registered the year before. This continues a broader downward trend, with the number of births that actually occurred in 2024 standing at 787 933, the lowest annual figure reported in the two-decade dataset spanning 2005 to 2024.

Despite this overall decline, the data reveal a persistent seasonal pattern in the nation’s birth calendar. An analysis of birth occurrences shows that the highest proportions of births over the past five years have consistently occurred in March. This suggests that a higher number of conceptions are likely taking place during the winter months of June and July.

Last year, this trend held true, with March recording the highest number of births (71 423), according to the most recent data snapshot. This was closely followed by May (71 298) and April (70 972), indicating that the late autumn and early spring months remain the busiest period for deliveries in South African hospitals.

Amidst the backdrop of these demographic shifts, the names chosen for babies in 2024 tell a powerful, countervailing story of optimism and cultural pride.

The most popular forenames for boys were rich with positive meaning: Lethabo (joy or happiness), Lubanzi, (God’s love is wide or expansive), and Nkazimulo (glory or splendour).

For girls, the top names were equally aspirational: Onalerona (God is with us), Zanokuhle (to come with or bring what is good) and Melokuhle (stand for good).

These choices are deeply symbolic, carrying parents’ highest hopes for their children’s future. The trend also highlighted a move towards gender neutrality, with names like Lethabo, Nkanyezi (star), and Lesedi (light) appearing in the top 10 lists for both boys and girls. For second names, the most common choices were Junior for boys and Precious for girls, blending personal family significance.

The most common surname for newborns in 2024 was Dlamini, a trend that has held since 2016, followed by Ndlovu and Nkosi, reflecting the enduring influence of Nguni heritage in the country.

This narrative of hope is further supported by improvements in birth registration compliance, with 83.2% of all births in 2024 being registered within the legally mandated 30-day period, a recovery from the lows experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, while the statistical story of 2024 is one of fewer births, the human story reveals enduring patterns: The winter months remain a peak time for conception while parents choose names that speak to joy, goodness, and a bright future.