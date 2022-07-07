Babyface and Burna Boy headlines DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

American R&B superstar Kenneth Brian Edmonds, known by his stage name Babyface, will headline this year’s DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

The country’s ultimate food and music experience returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be held over the Heritage Day weekend in September at Gauteng’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Joining Babyface on stage, also as a headline act, will be Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Hip-hop trio the Digable Planets, and English hip-hop/electronic dance outfit Stereo MCs and local kwaito legends Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo will add the local musical flavour to the event. The organisers also plan to announce more artists in the coming weeks.

Local poet Lebo Mashile has been given the responsibility to compose a performance piece for the festival while divas Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba-Lee and Msaki will celebrate the legacy of Miriam “Mama Afrika” Makeba in the year she would have turned 90.

Taking over on the decks on the main stage will be South African electronic music pioneer G-Force and hip-hop/kwaito duo Major League DJz while the dance stage will feature DJs LKG, Lamiez, Zinhle, and Soul Sista Zane.

Nokuthula Monaheng, the festival’s media director, said: “We are delighted to bring back the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival now that we are through this crippling pandemic.

“The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend for the greatest festival in Africa.”

MultiChoice CEO Nyiko Shiburi said the festival is not only a celebration of diverse communities from both a musical and food perspective, but also a platform that creates jobs for many in the events value chain.

“As DStv, we’re always looking for ways to excite and engage our customers. We believe in creating real-time experiences that are fun and engaging, and the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival does just that.”

