Ballito Big Week brings seven days of fun to KZN’s party scene

The G&G Productions has launched the Ballito Big Week to coincide with hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers making their way to KwaZulu-Natal’s coast during the holidays in December.

A multi-day festival of music and culture, the Ballito Big Week is set to bring together South Africa’s big artists to the beautiful shores of Ballito coast.

The festival will run from December 26 to December 31, giving the holidaymakers an option to choose from a variety of events and music. A detailed list of artists and events will be released in the next few weeks.

On December 22, Black Coffee will take to the stage alongside Sona, Enoo Napa, Lemon & Herb, Caiiro, and a star-studded supporting line-up. This will be the official launch event for the multi-day event.

Greg Walsh, the owner of G&G Productions, said: “Whilst the lifestyle is incomparable, BIG Entertainment has yet to entertain these parts of the coast. This year, locals and holidaymakers can experience something fresh and truly big.”

