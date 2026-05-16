Bidvest Premier Lounge named best in Middle East and Africa

The Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2026 have recognised some of the world’s top airport lounges, with Bidvest Premier Lounge taking top honours in the Middle East and Africa category.

Owned and operated by Collinson International, Priority Pass announced the winners based on more than 700 000 member ratings and reviews, which evaluated lounges on facilities, customer service, food and beverage quality, ambience, comfort and overall traveller satisfaction.

The global Lounge of the Year title went to the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport in the US. The lounge was recognised for combining contemporary design with a strong local identity, offering regionally inspired food, artwork and a calming environment tailored to modern travellers seeking more than just convenience.

Regional winners included Lounge Fukuoka in Japan for Asia Pacific, Vienna Lounge in Austria for Europe, Club Kingston in Jamaica for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Bidvest Premier Lounge at OR Tambo International Airport for the Middle East and Africa region.

High-quality passenger experience

According to Priority Pass, the Johannesburg-based lounge was recognised for its consistently high-quality passenger experience and operational excellence. Situated at one of Africa’s busiest travel hubs, the lounge caters to both business and leisure travellers, offering spacious seating, working facilities, Wi-Fi access, charging stations and an extensive food and beverage selection that includes local cuisine options.

The lounge, which can accommodate up to 350 passengers, was also praised for maintaining high service standards despite handling large passenger volumes.

In a statement following the win, Bidvest Premier Lounge said the award reflected the team’s commitment to delivering a world-class hospitality experience.

“Winning this Priority Pass Excellence Award is a very proud moment for our entire team at Bidvest Premier Lounge. It reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class guest experience. What sets us apart is our genuine hospitality and a strong passion for what we do,” the company said.

The company also thanked its guests and staff for contributing to the achievement.

Changing traveller expectations

Meanwhile, Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International, said this year’s awards highlighted changing traveller expectations, with passengers increasingly valuing meaningful and locally inspired travel experiences over purely functional airport services.

“With demand for premium travel experiences at an all-time high, travellers are increasingly looking to make every moment of their journey more meaningful and memorable,” Evans said.

He added that airport lounges across the world are increasingly redefining the airport experience by offering versatile, high-quality spaces that reflect the character and culture of their destinations.

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