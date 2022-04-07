‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ returns in November

Anticipation is building up for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled for November 11 2022.

The upcoming sequel will also see the return of another big star who featured in the first film. British actor, writer, and academy award-winner Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a friend to T’challa, husband to Okoye, and a warrior for the Border Tribe.

In the first film, the acclaimed actor joined forces with Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger and was ultimately defeated by T’Challa and company.

The global blockbuster is expected to act as both a proper sequel to the first Black Panther and also set the stage for further Marvel Cinematic Universe instalments.

