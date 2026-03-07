Bold Woman Award returns to recognise SA entrepreneurs

The prestigious Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award is returning to South Africa for its fifth year.

It recognises women entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries and redefining leadership.

Entries for the 2026 edition opened on 2 March and will close on 12 April. One of the world’s most respected accolades for women in business is inviting female entrepreneurs and CEOs across the country to put their names forward.

Courage, purpose, innovation

Part of the global Bold by Veuve Clicquot initiative, the award celebrates women who build successful companies while leading with courage, purpose, and innovation, in the same pioneering spirit as Barbe‑Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, the formidable woman who transformed the champagne house in the early 19th century.

After her husband died in 1805, Madame Clicquot took over the family business at a time when women were neither allowed to work freely nor have bank accounts. Instead of accepting those limitations, she revolutionised the champagne industry by inventing the riddling table, producing the first recorded vintage champagne, and creating the first blended rosé champagne.

Her ambition was unapologetically global. In 1831, she famously declared, “I wish my brand to rank first in New York, like in Saint Petersburg.” That fearless vision continues to inspire the award today.

Recognising nearly 500 women in 27 countries

Launched in 1972, the Bold Woman Award has become the longest-running international award dedicated to female entrepreneurs. Nearly 500 women across 27 countries have been honoured, forming a powerful global network of business leaders whose work continues to influence industries and communities.

The awards recognise women at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey with two categories: the Bold Woman Award, which recognises established leaders who have built successful businesses, and the Bold Future Award, which celebrates rising entrepreneurs with strong growth potential.

Depth and diversity of female entrepreneurship in SA

Over the past five years, South African winners have demonstrated the depth and diversity of female entrepreneurship in the country.

Among them are Gugu Sithole, who won the 2022 Bold Woman Award for redefining luxury travel through innovative mobile safari camps. The Bold Future Award went to Londy Ngcobo, Africa’s first female dredge master and founder of Womaritime Experts.

In 2023, Claire Blanckenberg was recognised for her revolutionary seed-tape innovation that transformed home food gardening. Zama Ngcobo took the Bold Future Award for championing opportunities for young black female legal practitioners.

The momentum continued in 2024 with Morongwe Mokone, whose design brand Mo’s Crib has become globally recognised for championing African craft and sustainable décor. Refilwe Sebothoma was honoured for expanding access to clean cooking solutions in underserved communities.

Most recently, in 2025, Retang Phaahla received the Bold Woman Award for reviving indigenous knowledge through a purpose-driven tea brand. Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi took home the Bold Future Award for advancing climate-smart development across agriculture, water and energy sectors.

Award ceremony planned for 15 July

As the initiative marks its fifth year in South Africa, women entrepreneurs are encouraged to step up and become part of a global community that continues to open doors and reshape conversations around female leadership.

The 2026 Bold Woman Award ceremony takes place on 15 July in Johannesburg.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content