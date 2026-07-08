Bold women changing South Africa’s future honoured with top entrepreneurship award

From manufacturing sanitary pads and championing women’s safety to transforming waste into luxury fashion and harnessing artificial intelligence to improve education, six South African entrepreneurs are being recognised for building businesses that are changing lives.

The finalists for the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award have been announced, celebrating women who have turned bold ideas into thriving businesses while creating opportunities in communities across the country.

Now in its fifth year in South Africa, the awards recognise established entrepreneurs through the Bold Woman Award and emerging business leaders through the Bold Future Award.

‘Not to survive, but to thrive’

Among the established finalists is Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa, founder and CEO of Lindiwe Sanitary Pads, whose company has become Africa’s first industrial-scale sanitary pad factory owned and operated entirely by women.

Reflecting on one of the toughest moments in her entrepreneurial journey, Nkuna-Kgopa said: “Our accounts were empty. Suppliers were at the door. My team was watching. I sat in my car outside the factory I had built from nothing and made a choice. Not to survive, but to thrive.”

Today, her Centurion-based factory manufactures 800 South African Bureau of Standards-compliant sanitary pads every minute and supplies the National Sanitary Dignity Programme, reaching more than 100 000 schoolgirls with free sanitary products this year.

‘African brands built with purpose’

Also competing in the Bold Woman category is Sonto Pooe, founder of Nativechild, who transformed a painful childhood salon experience into one of South Africa’s leading natural hair and body care brands.

What began as a castor oil mixture made in her kitchen is now stocked by major retailers including Clicks, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Dis-Chem, while expanding into international markets.

“This is proof that African brands built with purpose, quality and authenticity can stand confidently on the same shelves as global giants,” Pooe said.

‘I learned to survive in silence’

Joining them is Xolile Mabuza, founder of Tendalo Trading, whose company transforms discarded rubber tubes into premium handbags and accessories after she rebuilt her life following a stroke.

Speaking about overcoming self-doubt, Mabuza said: “For years, bullying and a stroke at 21 made me feel invisible. I learned to survive in silence. Starting this business was me finally raising my hand.”

The Bold Future Award finalists include Maambele Khosa, founder of women-only e-hailing service SheCab, created to help women travel more safely while opening employment opportunities for female drivers.

“SheCab is not just a transport service. It’s a space where women see each other and choose to lift each other up,” Khosa said.

‘Your worth is non-negotiable’

Technology entrepreneur Pretty Kubyane, co-founder and tech lead of the eFama App, is also among the finalists after using artificial intelligence to connect farmers directly with buyers across South Africa.

Despite facing scepticism from investors, Kubyane said she refused to let doubt define her.

“True boldness is knowing that your worth is non-negotiable,” she said.

‘Believing in the vision’

Rounding off the finalists is Tshaamano Mabuba, founder of Buddy Learning, whose AI-powered WhatsApp tutoring platform has supported more than 10,000 families while creating income opportunities for young tutors across Southern Africa.

Describing what drives her, Mabuba said: “Boldness feels quiet when nobody is watching. It feels like waking up and choosing the difficult but necessary thing. It feels like sending the proposal, making the call, paying the tutor, showing up for learners and believing in the vision even on days when there is no applause.”

The winners of the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award will be announced on 15 July, joining a global network that celebrates female entrepreneurs who continue to redefine business leadership through innovation, resilience and purpose.

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