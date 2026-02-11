Bonang Matheba’s romantic destinations to pop bubbly this Valentine’s Day

Media personality Bonang Matheba believes love should be celebrated properly, and for the girl from the North West, each celebration will never be complete without a pop of bubbly.

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, whether you are planning a luxury escape or dreaming up your next vacation, here are Bonang’s top five romantic destinations where love and a perfectly chilled glass take centre stage.

Sun City, South Africa

For Bonang, romance commences at home.

Sun City isn’t just a luxury resort; it’s nostalgic. Having grown up in the province, the destination holds sentimental value.

The lush greenery, cascading waterfalls and golden sunsets over the Valley of Waves create an atmosphere that feels both indulgent and intimate.

Picture this: a slow afternoon by the pool, the sun melting into the horizon, and that celebratory pop echoing into the warm evening air. It’s relaxed; it’s personal—and it’s beautifully South African.

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Very few things rival the intimacy of the African bush.

A luxury safari in the Kruger National Park offers couples a rare kind of connection—not just to each other, but to nature.

Early morning game drives followed by quiet afternoons at a private lodge. Then comes the grand finale: a sunset that spills amber and rose across the bushveld sky.

Under a blanket of stars, a bottle is opened. The night hums softly with distant wildlife. It’s cinematic without trying too hard, raw, grounding and unforgettable.

Mauritius

When romance calls for turquoise waters and powder-soft sand, Mauritius answers effortlessly.

This island paradise consistently creates moments worthy of a postcard. Think beachfront dinners where the ocean becomes your soundtrack or barefoot walks as the sky blushes pink at dusk. A glass of rosé mirrors the horizon—fresh, chilled, and impossibly romantic.

Mauritius is where time slows down, where every sunset feels like it was painted just for you. And every sunset deserves a toast.

New York City, USA

Sometimes love needs a little drama.

New York City brings the sparkle, the skyline, the energy, and the timeless romance of Central Park carriage rides.

Champagne in hand, wrapped in a blanket to shield against the winter cold, you steal a discreet kiss as the city hums softly around you.

It’s romance that feels straight out of a movie. Classic. Confident. Iconic. There are times when the classics remain timeless for a reason.

Japan

For couples seeking something soulful and sensory, Japan offers a different kind of magic.

The air is filled with the scent of drifting cherry blossoms. There are traditional ryokans that offer intimate tatami rooms. Multi-course kaiseki dinners presented like edible art.

There’s mindfulness in every detail, a gentle reminder that celebration doesn’t always have to be loud to be luxurious.

Bonang would happily return to experience it all again, this time with her partner, family and close friends, because, for her, love is best when shared.

