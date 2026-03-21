Bonang’s House of BNG pours purpose into luxury

When Bonang Matheba launched House of BNG, many saw it as another celebrity-backed product. But nearly a decade later, the brand has carved out a credible place in South Africa’s competitive luxury wine market, and critics and consumers are increasingly taking it seriously.

The brand recently reached a new milestone when its BNG MCC Brut scored an impressive 93 points from respected wine critic Michael Fridjhon, a benchmark rating in the local wine industry.

Prioritising quality

For Matheba, however, credibility was always part of the long-term vision.

“From inception, House of BNG was positioned as a product and brand that holds great credibility and that always prioritises quality as long-term brand equity,” she says.

That meant taking a deliberate approach to building the brand. Matheba partnered with respected winemakers and invested time in understanding the Méthode Cap Classique category to ensure the product could stand confidently among established luxury labels.

Serious luxury wine brand

From the brand’s distinctive gold packaging to its global-standard positioning, every detail was intentional. “Even the serve itself needed to perform in blind tastings,” she explains.

Pricing strategy, retail placement and brand storytelling were all carefully aligned to reinforce the idea that House of BNG is more than a celebrity venture it is a serious luxury wine brand.

The strategy appears to be paying off.

Built on emotional connection, storytelling

“A 93-point rating from one of the most respected palates in the world doesn’t shift my belief in House of BNG, it shifts everyone else’s. And that’s exactly the point,” says Matheba.

Beyond critical acclaim, the brand has also been built on emotional connection and storytelling, something Matheba believes modern consumers crave.

“My love letter to Africa through the House of BNG invites MCC lovers to celebrate this wonderful continent that enriches us with such bountiful resources,” she says.

‘Consumers seek meaningful experiences’

For Matheba, the message is clear: world-class luxury does not have to come from overseas.

“It is possible to be successful here at home. Something doesn’t need to come from abroad to be of the highest quality. That is the story I want to tell.”

As luxury trends evolve, Matheba believes consumers are increasingly seeking meaningful experiences rather than simple status symbols.

“Luxury today is about experience, balance and emotional connection,” she says.

Curated lifestyle experiences

House of BNG has now expanded beyond the bottle into curated lifestyle experiences designed to bring people together.

These include wellness-led gatherings and immersive brand moments that encourage connection, celebration and presence, reflecting a softer, more intentional interpretation of luxury.

That philosophy is behind the launch of BNG Mimosa.

“BNG Mimosa was inspired by the energy of daytime celebration brunches, garden gatherings and long sunlit lunches shared with friends,” she explains.

“There is a lightness and warmth to those moments that feels effortless yet elevated.”

Creating a lasting legacy

While glamour has always been synonymous with the House of BNG brand, Matheba says one of her deeper motivations is creating opportunities and representation for women, particularly black women in the wine industry.

“It’s important to me to show other black women that having a career in wine is possible,” she says.

“South Africa has not always been very inclusive, and I hope I can make an impact.”

Ultimately, Matheba says her ambition goes beyond building a successful brand, she wants to create a lasting legacy.

“More than anything, I would like to have a legacy brand, something my children can inherit and their children can grow up in.”

‘African luxury is ready to take centre stage’

Looking ahead, Matheba has her sights set on global expansion. She imagines House of BNG being served at some of the world’s most glamorous events, from the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, to the runways of Milan Fashion Week.

“African luxury is ready to take centre stage,” she says.