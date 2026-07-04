Burnout is more than workplace stress, says wellness expert during Corporate Wellness Week

Corporate Wellness Week offers more than a reminder to prioritise employee wellbeing. According to preventative wellness space The Hyding, it should also prompt organisations to rethink how they approach workplace performance, productivity and burnout.

As conversations around employee wellbeing gain momentum, burnout has become one of the most commonly used terms in corporate culture. Yet, experts warn that it is often misunderstood, reduced to everyday stress or fatigue rather than recognised as the result of prolonged physical, emotional and mental strain.

Deeper workplace challenge

The Hyding says the rise in burnout reflects a much deeper workplace challenge, with many professionals operating in environments where constant accessibility, overstimulation and relentless pressure to perform have become the norm.

“Burnout is a symptom of a deeper problem plaguing humanity, that we are living out of alignment with the laws that maintain harmony. It thus requires a more holistic approach of rehabilitating not just the body, but the mind and intellect as well. When one manages the body, chastens the mind and develops the intellect to guide life, we access infinite energy within and burnout will no longer exist as an entity,” says Dr Sundeep Ruder.

He believes organisations should move beyond short-term wellness initiatives and instead embrace a preventative approach that addresses employees’ physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing.

While wellness days, team-building activities and occasional health campaigns have value, The Hyding argues they cannot compensate for workplace cultures that normalise chronic stress, emotional suppression and inadequate recovery.

Body, mind and intellect

The wellness space advocates for a framework centred on the body, mind and intellect, encouraging employees to develop sustainable habits that strengthen resilience rather than relying on quick fixes after burnout has already taken hold.

Corporate Wellness Week, it says, presents an opportunity for employers to ask difficult questions about whether their workplace cultures genuinely support wellbeing or simply encourage employees to recover quickly before returning to the same unhealthy patterns.

The Hyding believes burnout cannot be solved through a weekend getaway, supplements or occasional wellness treatments alone. Instead, lasting recovery requires organisations and individuals to examine the mental, emotional and lifestyle factors that continuously place the nervous system under pressure.

‘A broader journey’

At its core, the company’s philosophy focuses on preventative wellness through nervous system regulation, emotional restoration and intentional living. While medical and clinical intervention remains important, it views these as part of a broader journey rather than the complete solution.

The growing demand for personalised wellness experiences also reflects changing employee expectations. Increasingly, professionals are seeking environments that promote genuine restoration instead of temporary relief from demanding work schedules.

The Hyding says the future of corporate wellbeing will belong to businesses that recognise wellness as an ongoing investment rather than an annual campaign.

“Real wellness is not about helping people return faster to the same cycles that depleted them. It is about creating the conditions for people to rethink how they live, recover and sustain themselves long term.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content