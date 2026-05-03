Cape Town riding the wave of ocean therapy

How society does wellness is evolving and no longer just confined to dimly lit spa rooms and scented oils. Globally, travellers are rethinking what “rest” truly means.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Wellness practices are evolving beyond traditional spa settings.
- Modern travelers are redefining the concept of "rest."
- The trend reflects a global shift in how people approach relaxation.
- Wellness is becoming more diverse and personalized.
- The article explores these changes in-depth (full story accessible via e-edition purchase).