Cape Town teen cooks his way to R200 000 Taste Master Junior crown

A 16-year-old Cape Town teenager has proven that age is no barrier to culinary excellence after beating two fellow Capetonians to become the winner of The Taste Master Junior Season 3.

Quade Liebenberg walked away with the coveted title and a R200 000 cash prize after impressing the judges with a gourmet picnic basket in the grand finale, which aired on SABC 2 on Sunday night.

The teenager edged out fellow finalists Neil du Toit, 17, and Jordan Terry, 15, in the final challenge, bringing an end to a competition that saw 12 young aspiring chefs aged between 13 and 17 showcase their culinary skills over 12 episodes.

A picnic fit for a champion

For the final challenge, contestants were tasked with preparing a gourmet picnic celebrating the different cuisines and cooking techniques they had explored throughout the season.

From handmade Italian pasta and classic French sauces to Asian-inspired flavours, the young chefs had one last opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and technical abilities.

Quade’s winning spread included rosemary focaccia with basil pesto, beef and black bean quesadillas, chicken and apricot sosaties, sweet corn and chickpea salad, and pistachio and walnut baklava.

His creations impressed head judge Aren Pollack and guest judge Maseehah “Messi” Karodia, winner of the inaugural season of The Taste Master Professional in 2026.

Quade’s journey to the top was marked by consistency, with one of his standout performances coming during the British pie challenge, where his creation earned him Dish of the Day.

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A passion for cooking

Reflecting on his victory, the young chef said the experience had confirmed his passion for cooking and strengthened his ambitions for the future.

“It’s such a privilege to win The Taste Master Junior Season 3, and I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I met along the way.

“This journey has shown me that cooking is my passion and my dream, and I know this is only the beginning for me as a chef,” he said.

Pollack said what stood out about this season’s contestants was their growing confidence and willingness to experiment beyond the safety of recipes.

“It’s been incredible watching them move beyond following recipes and start trusting their instincts as young cooks,” he said.

He added that Quade distinguished himself through his technical ability, creativity and understanding of culinary fundamentals.

“Most importantly, he delivered at a high-level time and time again, and that consistency made him a deserving champion,” Pollack said.

The teenager’s victory comes with an impressive collection of prizes, including a year’s supply of Clover products, a R30 000 Food Lover’s Market voucher and KitchenAid equipment worth R22 000, in addition to the R200 000 cash prize sponsored by Capitec.

Runner-up Neil takes home six months’ supply of Clover products and a R20 000 Food Lover’s Market voucher, while third-placed Jordan receives three months’ supply of Clover products.

Patience Stevens, managing director of Cardova Productions, said the competition had increasingly become a platform for young South Africans looking to pursue careers in food.

“Quade earned this title through consistency, composure and a clear sense of who he is as a cook. We’re proud to have given him the stage, and we can’t wait to see what he does with it,” she said.

Now in its third season, The Taste Master Junior forms part of the SAFTA award-winning Taste Master franchise. The latest instalment was hosted by television and radio personality Leigh-Anne Williams, with Pollack mentoring the contestants throughout the competition.

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