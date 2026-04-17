Cape Town’s real stories win global gold

Ditching glossy travel clichés has paid off big time for Cape Town Tourism, which has scooped a global Gold award at the TITAN Brand Awards for its daring My Cape Town campaign.

The TITAN Brand Awards recognise the world’s most impactful and innovative branding and advertising work, honouring campaigns that push boundaries, connect meaningfully with audiences, and set new industry benchmarks.

Authenticity the real currency

The win signals a major shift in global travel marketing, where authenticity, not perfection, is now the real currency.

Instead of polished influencer content and picture-perfect scenes, My Cape Town flipped the script by handing the spotlight to everyday Capetonians.

Locals shared their own stories, from hidden food spots and creative hubs to daily life in their neighbourhoods, offering a raw, unfiltered look at the city.

Pushing creative boundaries

And the world took notice.

The Cape Town Tourism campaign stood out among the world’s most innovative branding work, with judges recognising its ability to connect emotionally with audiences while pushing creative boundaries.

At a time when travellers are increasingly drawn to real, lived experiences, the campaign tapped into a growing global appetite for honesty over hype.

Rather than selling a postcard version of the Mother City, My Cape Town sells something deeper, its people.

Human-centred storytelling

Behind the visuals is production company Reel Stories, which brought the concept to life through bold, human-centred storytelling designed for social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where authenticity often outperforms polished content.

But the campaign doesn’t end online. Each story is linked to curated itineraries on the Cape Town Tourism website, allowing travellers to step directly into the experiences shared by locals.

More than just a trophy, the award cements Cape Town’s place as a leading global destination brand, one that is not only seen but genuinely felt.

In a world saturated with staged travel content, My Cape Town proves that sometimes the most powerful stories are the simplest ones, told by the people who live them every day.

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