Celebrate mom in style with Southern Sun’s amazing offerings

Families looking to spoil their mothers this Mother’s Day are being offered a range of dining, spa and accommodation experiences at participating Southern Sun hotels across South Africa.
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- Southern Sun hotels across South Africa are offering special experiences for Mother's Day.
- Families can choose from dining, spa, and accommodation packages.
- These offerings aim to help families spoil their mothers on this special day.
- The promotion is available at participating Southern Sun hotel locations.
- Full details of the offers are available in the Sunday World e-edition.