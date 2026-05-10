Lifestyle

Celebrate mom in style with Southern Sun’s amazing offerings

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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Families looking to spoil their mothers this Mother’s Day are being offered a range of dining, spa and accommodation experiences at participating Southern Sun hotels across South Africa.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Southern Sun hotels across South Africa are offering special experiences for Mother's Day.
  • Families can choose from dining, spa, and accommodation packages.
  • These offerings aim to help families spoil their mothers on this special day.
  • The promotion is available at participating Southern Sun hotel locations.
  • Full details of the offers are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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