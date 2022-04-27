Celebrities serving hot looks at SA Fashion Week opening party

If the looks served at the SA Fashion Week opening party are anything to go by – the colour yellow is going to be hot on the horison for our upcoming Summer.

The party, ahead of the shows which start on Thursday, was held at The Fire Room, Mall of Africa, on Tuesday.

It was a night of fabulous fashion attended by A-list celebrities including AKA, Chris Jaftha, Nadia Nakai and many other influential fashionistas serving looks of what to expect come Thursday.

AKA, who is the brand ambassador of Cruz Vodka, rocked up in a bright yellow printed suit designed by House of Ole.

Media personality Mbali Nkosi looked ravishing in a orange frilled dress showing off a bit of skin.

Female hip hop artist and girlfriend of AKA, Nadia Nakai went raga ragga on the red carpet in an olive Scalo number.

Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa also rocked up in bright yellow with a touch of floral – a creation by Manyakum.

Hip Hop artist Gigi Lamayne looked elegant in a beautiful piece by Touch of Bling.

Designer, Kayla Stam, gave us a sneak peek on what people can expect from her collection in this hot black number. Stamboul is actually known for her Vibrant Colours and named her SS22 collection A Splash of Colour. Stam’s entire supply chain is run by female-owned companies, from pattern making to manufacturing.

