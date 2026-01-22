Cervical cancer: Early detection can change everything in the fight against disease

As South Africa marks Cervical Awareness Month, experts are urging women to act now, reminding the nation that cervical cancer is preventable, yet continues to claim thousands of lives each year.

“Cervical cancer is not just a statistic; it’s a disease that can be stopped if we act early,” says Merilynn Steenkamp, Managing Director for Southern Africa at Roche Diagnostics.

“Early detection and accessible screening can make the difference between life and loss for South African women.”

Second-most common among SA women

Cervical cancer is the second-most common cancer among women in South Africa. It is also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

Caused by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), it is highly treatable when detected early. And in many cases, it is completely preventable through vaccination and regular screening.

“Prevention isn’t just about knowledge. It’s about making sure that women can actually access vaccination and screening before it’s too late.”

South Africa has recently aligned with the World Health Organisation’s global framework to eliminate cervical cancer. And policy is beginning to reflect a real commitment.

“The conversation has shifted from whether cervical cancer can be eliminated to how we actually make that happen. Turning national intent into action means ensuring that screening is easy to access, trusted, and directly linked to treatment when results require follow-up.”

Screening, vaccination

While HPV vaccination remains vital, Steenkamp emphasises that screening is the fastest way to protect women who are already at risk. South Africa’s existing health infrastructure, including the National Health Laboratory Service, provides a strong foundation for large-scale testing.

“Screening works best when it’s simple and connected to care. Barriers like distance, time away from work, and uncertainty about procedures must be addressed. Innovations like self-sampling can help. It gives… women more choice while ensuring they are linked to proper follow-up care.”

Community driven initiatives

Momentum to eliminate cervical cancer is growing globally. The World Health Assembly endorsed the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

At home, success will be measured by women being screened earlier. Also clear pathways from testing to treatment and a health system that works seamlessly across provinces.

“Change begins at home and in our communities. Remind women to get tested, vaccinate children, and encourage others to do the same. Cervical cancer won’t disappear overnight. But when screening becomes routine, fewer women will learn about it too late. That is how commitment becomes care, and elimination moves from promise to reality.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content