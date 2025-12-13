Chef Nti’s festive season dish mixes traditional SA street cuisine with caviar

South Africa’s queen of heritage-forward cuisine, Nthabiseng Ramaboa, affectionately known as Chef Nti, welcomed Sunday World into her festive world, one rooted in memory, elevated by travel, and unmistakably wrapped in South African soul.

For Chef Nti, December is far more than a date on the calendar. It is a sensory archive. A return to childhood, and an invitation to celebrate with intention.

Childhood flavours with elevated twist

In her interview with Sunday World, she described the season as a time that arrives with the smell of “Kgemere (freshly brewed ginger beer) and scones baking in the oven”.

It’s a scent that has followed her from girlhood into her acclaimed culinary career. Signalling joy, family, and the kind of nostalgia that only South African kitchens can hold.

In signature Chef Nti fashion, her festive table is anchored in tradition but gently refined. A proper roast, she insists, is always the foundation. “It must anchor the table.” But she never ends the story there. There is always one playful, elevated twist.

Sometimes it’s a citrus salad that brightens the entire spread. Lately, it’s been the dish that perfectly captures her culinary identity: amagwinya topped with a kiss of caviar.

Heritage at the heart of culinary flavours

“Heritage anchors me, travel expands me, that’s how amagwinya with caviar was born,” she told Sunday World.

A pairing that is bold, joyful, proudly South African, and unmistakably Chef Nti.

Beyond flavour, Chef Nti has mastered the art of hosting with ease, something most festive cooks dream of.

Her top three hacks:

Elevated convenience: Choose low-effort dishes that still impress.

Prep early, finish late: Chop, marinate and organise ahead.

Create one “wow” moment: A standout dish sets the tone for the entire spread.

It’s the difference between spending the day sweating behind the stove and actually enjoying your celebration.

Authenticity does not break the bank

“Prep everything in advance and choose dishes that hold well,” she advises.

Even her table styling philosophy is grounded in authenticity. Use what you have and play with layers. She laughs as she reveals one of her favourite tricks, elevating even chicken nuggets with a tiny bowl of caviar. It’s the kind of joyful irreverence only Chef Nti can pull off.

Though the season often tempts overspending, Chef Nti champions affordability without compromising flavour. Cabbage, the unsung hero of the pantry, is her go-to ingredient for budget-friendly salads, steaks, warm sides, and vibrant slaws.

Leftovers never go to waste. Yesterday’s roast chicken becomes a creamy vetkoek filling or a luscious pasta sauce. Veggies transform into warm, aromatic salads. Her philosophy is simple: “No deprivation, just pacing.”

Special festive options galore

For those seeking lighter festive options, Chef Nti recommends grilled seafood, citrus-forward salads, and lightly spiced vegetable dishes that refresh rather than overwhelm.

But more than food, the season is about intention. Her brand, built on storytelling and elegance, has taught her to host not just with skill but with heart. She keeps her essentials close. A good pot, a deep pan, sharp knives, a beautiful serving board, and yes, a small tin of caviar.

Gifting is another extension of her creativity. She loves giving spice blends, infused oils, simple syrups. And thoughtful touches that elevate everyday cooking. For someone truly special, she might reach for a festive platter or a curated cookbook.

Gifting from the heart

“Caviar makes a great signature gift too,” she says with a mischievous smile.

As the year closes, Chef Nti reflects on what the festive season means to her: connection, memory, and joy.

Her message to South Africans is one of confidence and pride. “Celebrate boldly. Honour your roots. Add playfulness to your table.”

