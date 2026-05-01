Clothing retailer John Craig puts staff first in Worker’s Day campaign

As South Africans celebrate Worker’s Day, menswear retailer John Craig is shifting the spotlight from its polished suits to the people behind the scenes who keep the brand running.

Through a campaign titled The Faces That Get You to Work, the brand is recognising its own workforce, from buyers and drivers to in-store staff, as the backbone of its long-standing reputation in the local fashion industry.

Human effort that drives the brand

The short-form video series, which ran across digital platforms from April 28 to May 1, tells the stories of employees whose daily efforts ensure customers are equipped to step into their workdays with confidence.

“Behind every man who walks confidently into work, there’s a team that makes it happen. And this Worker’s Day we want to celebrate that,” said Kaboomo Mgibi-Marshoff, senior brand manager at The Blue Falcon Group.

The campaign marks a notable shift for the retailer, which has built its identity on sharp tailoring and formalwear. Instead of focusing on finished products, the initiative highlights the human effort that drives the brand, reinforcing a people-first approach in an industry often centred on image.

A statement about responsibility

Worker’s Day, observed annually on May 1, honours labour and the contributions of workers across sectors. For John Craig, the campaign also serves as a statement about responsibility, not only to customers but also to employees and the broader working community.

Founded in 1947, the retailer has spent more than 75 years dressing South African men for the workplace. Its scale reflects that legacy: over 700,000 suits, 600,000 blazers and more than 9.5 million pairs of formal shoes sold to date, alongside millions of chinos, shirts and accessories.

Now part of the Mr Price Group stable following its acquisition of Blue Falcon in 2022, the brand continues to position itself as a staple in men’s formalwear, but with renewed emphasis on the people who make that success possible.

The campaign culminated in a tribute video honouring employees across the country, reinforcing a simple message: the brand doesn’t just prepare customers for work, it works because of its people.

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