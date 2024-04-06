Ethnic Restaurant, located in Joburg’s Edenvale, is one spot to look out for if you are looking for an African intercontinental establishment that caters to all walks of life. Speaking to Sunday World this week owner of Ethnic Restaurant, Ray Kpojime, said finding the location wasn’t an easy one. Edenvale happened to be the location that was available at the time. And since it had a mix of different cultures residing there, it became the perfect place. Interior was biggest challenge Kpojime said one of the biggest hurdles in opening the restaurant was the complex nature of the interior. It took more funding than was estimated. “We had a little fall back that took longer than we expected in having the restaurant open. I did not really have experience in the industry. This because I only spent more time in a friend’s restaurant, and it helped me in perfecting my culinary abilities. I have always been a good cook and a lover of good food,” said Kpojime. Most of the research he did was online. And this meant finding the perfect area of expertise. Not focusing on one aspect of dining. Research was extensive, interactive “Visiting other restaurants that had similar concepts, I spent some time and some amount of money on food and drinks. I asked questions and also took notes of where my interest were. Spent time engaged in conversations with restaurant owners and managers. Just to have a concreate knowledge on what it takes to establishes one. Though it was a bit tougher than it sounds.” He added that it took more than three years for the idea of Ethnic to actually open doors. And he financed the business through investors from within and outside the country. Understanding of hospitality Kpojime advised those who are considering opening a restaurant to make sure they understand the complex nature of hospitality. “Make sure you are ready to put in all the work. It should be something of passion because the odds can be demotivating.” Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content