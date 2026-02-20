Cruise holidays are taking over fly-and-stay destinations for South Africans

The cruise industry is riding a powerful wave of growth as more South Africans ditch traditional fly-and-stay holidays in favour of all-inclusive voyages that deliver luxury, convenience and value for money.

According to Jacqui Mabuza, Head of Commercial for Cruises International: Royal Caribbean Africa, cruising has become one of the most cost-effective ways for locals to experience multiple international destinations in a single trip.

“Cruising offers an all-inclusive holiday where accommodation, dining, entertainment and world-class experiences are bundled into one price. When you compare that with paying separately for flights, hotels, meals and activities, the value becomes clear,” said Mabuza.

She added that the ability to unpack once while waking up in a new country almost every day is a major drawcard for South Africans who want to maximise both their time and travel budget.

Significant increase in first-time cruisers

Mabuza said the local market is seeing a significant increase in first-time cruisers. This is largely driven by the exposure created by ships sailing from Durban.

“Durban has become an important gateway for the industry. Once travellers experience cruising locally, they become more confident and start looking at international itineraries,” she said.

This growing appetite has positioned the Mediterranean as the number one choice for South Africans. Cities such as Barcelona, Rome and Athens topping travel wish lists. Asia is also gaining popularity. This is particularly because several cruise hubs offer visa-free access for South African passport holders.

Cruises no longer for retirees only

The long-held belief that cruises are only for retirees is rapidly fading.

“Royal Caribbean attracts families, couples and younger travellers. Our ships are designed for multi-generational fun. From surf simulators and zip lines to Broadway-style shows, ice skating and dedicated kids’ clubs,” Mabuza said.

Flexible payment options and regular promotions have also made cruising more accessible to travellers. Especially those who previously considered it too expensive.

For those planning their first voyage, Mabuza advises booking as early as possible.

“The best prices and cabin choices are available months in advance. You can secure your booking with a deposit and pay it off over time. And this makes it far more manageable,” she explained.

She also recommends working with a trusted travel agent or booking a fly-cruise package. One which combines flights and the cruise, for added savings and convenience.

Looking ahead, Mabuza said new ships and expanded itineraries will give South Africans even more choice.

“This means travellers can match their dream destinations with unforgettable onboard experiences. The Mediterranean remains the perfect introduction to international cruising. Because you get to explore multiple iconic cities in one trip,” she said.

