Cultural archive brings Nkonyeni’s artistry and activism back to life

In New Brighton township, the home of late legendary actress Nomhle Nkonyeni stands as both a shrine and a warning. Inside the modest property in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, where memories of a towering career still linger, parts of her legacy are quietly slipping away.

“When she passed away, her car was still working,” said Heritage Zonela, the administrator of the Nomhle Nkonyeni Legacy Foundation. “She told me, ‘This car must be fixed and kept in the garage.’ But today, it has been vandalised.”

The Mercedes-Benz she once owned, a symbol of her journey, now sits damaged, raising uncomfortable questions about how South Africa preserves the heritage of its cultural icons. Efforts are underway to engage Mercedes-Benz in restoring the vehicle, possibly as part of a campaign to honour her legacy.

The garage, once a vibrant hub of activity, hosted foundational meetings, community gatherings, and even the early days of what would become the Nomhle Nkonyeni Legacy Foundation.

“This is where everything started,” the administrator explains. “Awards, meetings, everything happened in this space. Now we’re not even sure it’s secure enough.”

And yet, just beyond the peeling walls and fragile doors, a different story is unfolding, one of revival. A newly developed cultural route through New Brighton is working to reconnect Nkonyeni’s life to the community she never left behind.

The route traces her footsteps from her home, through her street, and into spaces that defined both her artistry and activism. At its heart is St Stephen’s Church, once a performance space for the legendary Serpent Players, where theatre became a tool of resistance.

Nkonyeni, who chose township life over suburban comfort, remains deeply embedded in the identity of the area.

“She didn’t want to live in the suburbs,” Zonela recalls. “She wanted to be with her people. Even the kids didn’t call her ‘mama’; they called her by name. She had that township spirit.”

That same spirit shaped the foundation’s beginnings in 2018, launched in her yard. “The event was supposed to be free,” he says. “But she stopped me and said, ‘Why is it free?’ Then she made it R20 at the gate.”

The result? A modest but meaningful R2 000 was raised, enough to mark the start of something bigger, with a jazz band playing and food prepared right there in the garage.

Today, the cultural route expands that vision beyond her home. It links Nkonyeni’s legacy with that of jazz great Zim Ngqawana, ending at his family home where conversations with his son offer intimate insight into a musical journey that carried the sound of New Brighton onto global stages.

Together, the route weaves theatre, music and spiritual heritage into a living archive, one that refuses to let these stories fade.

There are also plans to film a music video at Nkonyeni’s home, based on a song inspired by poetry written in her honour, another attempt to breathe life back into a space that once thrived.

While tours, music, and storytelling are reviving her public legacy, her physical life remains vulnerable.

Mandela Bay Theatre Complex facilitated Zuma’s travel to Gqeberha.