David Tlale stuns with luxury collection for cosmetics company

One of South Africa’s top designers David Tlale and a leading multinational cosmetics and personal care company Avon have partnered for another groundbreaking collaboration.

Tlale launched the exclusive range of accessories at the Rand Club in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, where he explored the DNA of camouflage and the origins of writing. The event was nothing short of elegance and glam, and the guests looked stunning in line with the historic glam theme.

In his latest range, Tlale played with calligraphy to create a unique monogram that speaks to the concept of exploring time and space.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said the inspiration behind the current range is the David Tlale monogram that they have developed to introduce to the public.

He shared: “We looked at how we can make David Tlale accessible and can be an affordable luxury to the everyday woman in South Africa, hence the collaboration with Avon.”

“The colours were inspired by the journey that we have taken over the past two years of the pandemic. We decided to go bright with colour because I know the psychology of color, and when you see brightness, it brings joy.

“So that is why we went with orange, a bright green, and a bit of tan and cream white to bring back hope and excitement.”

The range consists of a beautiful handbag, purse, watch, and sunglasses – everything that completes a girl’s wardrobe. But the sunglasses and watch, said Tlale, cater for all genders.

“The journey with Avon has just begun and I’m still open to more future endeavours with the brand. I would be more than open to continue the lifestyle and culture that we are creating for South Africans and Africa at large.”

Tlale is also excited about his autumn/winter collection that he previewed at the Paris Fashion Week. The collection will be showcased locally in Johannesburg on Monday. He also partnered with some of the contestants from the recently-concluded Big Brother Mzansi to showcase his men’s wear.

“It’s a new and beautiful journey that has just unfolded, and I believe it will bring forth the holistic lifestyle of the House of David Tlale, so I am really excited to show people our capabilities,” said the designer.

