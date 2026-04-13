Dawn of a new era for Delicious Festival as DStv exits after 12 years

The Delicious International Food and Music Festival is moving on to a new phase now that DStv, the long-time main sponsor, has left.

This ends a 12-year partnership that helped make the event a must-attend on South Africa’s lifestyle calendar.

The announcement, shared by organisers on social media, frames the split as both a moment of reflection and a pivot toward the future.

“As we step into a new chapter, the Delicious International Food and Music Festival would like to extend sincere thanks to DStv for 12 incredible years as our headline sponsor,” reads the statement.

Long-term vision

The organisers credited the broadcaster’s backing as instrumental in elevating the festival’s status, adding: “Their support has played a meaningful role in shaping the festival into one of South Africa’s most loved lifestyle events.”

The tone of the message, however, signals more than just gratitude; it points to a deliberate repositioning.

“As this valued partnership comes to a close, we are excited to step into a new chapter,” the statement continued.

While the exit of a major sponsor often raises concerns about sustainability, organisers were quick to assert their independence and long-term vision.

“The Delicious Festival remains an independently owned and produced event, built to evolve and built to last,” said organisers.

“We remain committed to delivering the world-class music, exceptional food, and rich cultural experiences that our audience has come to expect.”

Reassessing sponsorships

Behind the scenes, the move aligns with broader shifts at MultiChoice under Canal+, which has been cutting costs and reassessing big-ticket sponsorships, with the festival among the most visible changes.

Despite this, the event’s foundation appears steady. Hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the festival has grown into a premium cultural experience known for blending international music acts, local talent, food curation, and fashion into a single weekend.

Organisers have already locked in the next edition, urging fans to “save the date” for September 19 and 20, once again over heritage weekend.

“Same iconic heritage weekend. Ushering in a new era of unforgettable experiences,” the statement reads, adding: “Stand by for more announcements and the hottest two-day line-up you won’t want to miss.”

With a loyal audience and a strong brand identity, the Delicious Festival now faces a defining moment, proving it cannot only survive without DStv but reinvent itself in the process.

Also Read: Canal+ dumps DStv Delicious festival

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