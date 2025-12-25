Ditch the peppermint tart: go festive with a berry trifle

South Africa’s bestselling chef and social media sensation Mogau Seshoene, popularly known as the Lazy Makoti, has put a festive twist on her Christmas table this year.
Steering away from the much-loved peppermint crisp tart, the Limpopo-born cook has opted for a berry trifle as her dessert of choice.
Sharing the recipe, Seshoene revealed that trifle is a firm family favourite. She describes this berry-filled version as the perfect sweet ending to their Christmas celebrations.
Centrepiece of any table
“I love making a large trifle that makes for a great impressive centre piece on any table. Or individual portions that everyone can just pick up and serve themselves. They look festive and are a happy treat.”
INGREDIENTS:
¾ cup (190ml) strawberry or raspberry jam
2 cups (500ml) sliced strawberries
2 cups (500ml) raspberries
Two cups (500ml) blueberries
1½ cups (375ml) whipping cream, cold
1 tub cream cheese, at room temperature
¾ cup (190ml) castor sugar
1 teaspoon (5ml) vanilla essence
1 packet Boudoir biscuits
extra berries and fresh mint to garnish
METHOD:
- Heat the jam in a large bowl in the microwave until hot, which should be about 1 minute. Add the fresh berries and toss to coat evenly.
-
In a separate large bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes, and set aside.
-
In another separate large bowl, beat the cream cheese with the sugar until smooth, about 3 minutes. Then add the vanilla essence and combine well.
-
Add the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture in three batches, folding in gently each time, until well combined.
-
To assemble, begin with the layer of biscuits. Follow with a third of the berry-jam mixture, then a third of the cream-cheese mixture. Continue layering in this way (biscuits, berry-jam mixture, cream cheese mixture). End with the cream cheese mixture.
-
Garnish with berries and mint and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
READ MORE: The Lazy Makoti Christmas recipes: Ting sorghum tabbouleh salad