Ditch the peppermint tart: go festive with a berry trifle

South Africa’s bestselling chef and social media sensation Mogau Seshoene, popularly known as the Lazy Makoti, has put a festive twist on her Christmas table this year.

Steering away from the much-loved peppermint crisp tart, the Limpopo-born cook has opted for a berry trifle as her dessert of choice.

Sharing the recipe, Seshoene revealed that trifle is a firm family favourite. She describes this berry-filled version as the perfect sweet ending to their Christmas celebrations.

Centrepiece of any table

“I love making a large trifle that makes for a great impressive centre piece on any table. Or individual portions that everyone can just pick up and serve themselves. They look festive and are a happy treat.”

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup (190ml) strawberry or raspberry jam

2 cups (500ml) sliced strawberries

2 cups (500ml) raspberries

Two cups (500ml) blueberries

1½ cups (375ml) whipping cream, cold

1 tub cream cheese, at room temperature

¾ cup (190ml) castor sugar

1 teaspoon (5ml) vanilla essence

1 packet Boudoir biscuits

extra berries and fresh mint to garnish

METHOD:

Heat the jam in a large bowl in the microwave until hot, which should be about 1 minute. Add the fresh berries and toss to coat evenly. In a separate large bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes, and set aside. In another separate large bowl, beat the cream cheese with the sugar until smooth, about 3 minutes. Then add the vanilla essence and combine well. Add the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture in three batches, folding in gently each time, until well combined. To assemble, begin with the layer of biscuits. Follow with a third of the berry-jam mixture, then a third of the cream-cheese mixture. Continue layering in this way (biscuits, berry-jam mixture, cream cheese mixture). End with the cream cheese mixture. Garnish with berries and mint and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

