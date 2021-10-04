REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Doctor Samke Ngcobo’s brave fight against bipolar

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Dr Samke Ngcobo holding her book Reflections of a Convoluted Mind.

Johannesburg – As a young girl, Samke Ngcobo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was dismissed as a “demon” and told that she was “bewitched”.

At the age of 14, after being diagnosed by a psychologist and psychiatrist, she vowed to study medicine to help dispel cultural and religious stigmas about the disorder.

Bipolar is a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings, ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

“When I saw the intervention and improvement in my own life, it fostered an interest to be active in mental health awareness as I saw how the quality of life can be improved.”

