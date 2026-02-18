Durban chef Prudence Ntombela serves up her winning dish on national stage

An insatiable appetite for growth is paying off for Prudence Ntombela, a chef de partie (a restaurant chef in charge of a specific type of dish) at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, who recently flew the KwaZulu-Natal flag high at the country’s most prestigious hospitality showdown.

Ntombela secured second place in the hot food and wine pairing category at the 2025 Inter-Hotel Challenge gala awards dinner, often dubbed the Oscars of the hospitality industry, held in December. This was after days of gruelling competition that tested skill, endurance and creativity.

Her standout dish, a bold masala slinger paired with creamy Lancewood arancini, romesco sauce and pico de gallo, was served alongside a David Nieuwoudt Ghost Corner Pinot Noir 2023 (wine). The combination impressed the judges and cemented her place among the country’s culinary heavyweights.

Culmination of a long journey

For the Durban-based chef, the recognition is more than just a trophy. It is validation of a journey that began in 2010 when she first stepped into the kitchens at Sibaya.

“Working in hospitality is physically exhausting and mentally demanding. The hours are long and the pressure is intense, but passion keeps you going,” Ntombela says.

“There’s nothing like the joy of serving someone and knowing you’ve made their day better. That’s what turns fatigue into purpose.”

Her rise to chef de partie in 2022 marked a major milestone, but she is clear that this is only the beginning.

“This position is not the end goal, it’s the start. I want to grow, take on more responsibility and keep setting new goals for myself,” she says.

Like many chefs, Ntombela’s love for food is rooted in childhood memories. She still remembers coming home from school to the smell of her mother’s freshly baked bread.

“We would take a slice while it was still warm and smother it with butter. That memory will stay with me forever,” she recalls.

In her kitchen, olive oil is a non-negotiable staple, prized for its versatility and ability to elevate a dish. While a seasoned chef’s knife is her most trusted tool.

Province’s rich culinary culture

Durban’s rich food culture continues to shape her palate and cooking style. From fragrant Indian curries to traditional local fare, her favourite meal, a spicy lamb curry served with pap or steamed bread (dumplings), is a reflection of her heritage and upbringing.

When she is not in the heat of the kitchen, Ntombela unwinds in front of the television. She watches Come Dine With Me and draws inspiration from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Chef Ntombela admires his simple, accessible approach to cooking.

