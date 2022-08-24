Durban visual artist Mondli Mbhele wins Sasol competition

Durban visual artist Mondli Mbhele will hold a solo exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum in 2023 after winning the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art competition.

The 28-year-old also walked away with R100 000 cash prize.

Mbhele won the competition for his work titled Iphasi nesipesheli, which is part of a bigger series titled Umlando uyaziphinda (history repeats itself).

The series of mixed-media works is inspired by different iconic events from South Africa’s history. In his winning work, he explores the dynamics of protests in contemporary South Africa.

The brightly coloured collage is a snapshot of an ominous moment in a protest wherein a person is lying lifeless on the ground, yet no one seems alarmed.

Sasol has been the proud sponsor of the New Signatures competition for 32 years, which was established by the Association of Arts Pretoria in the late 1960s.

Elton Fortuin, Sasol vice-president, said: “For emerging artists, the challenge remains the same: breaking into a very competitive, ever-evolving field.

“Sasol is honoured to play a role in providing opportunities for emerging artists to showcase their work. This year, we had an unprecedented number of entries, which reinforces the need for a platform such as this. It also highlights the depth of talent and creativity across South African society.”

Pfunzo Sidogi, chairperson of the Sasol New Signatures Competition, said over 1 000 entries were received from seven regional judging rounds.

“We were particularly encouraged by the increased number of entries received from artists who did not attain formal university art education,” said Sidogi.

“This speaks volumes of the creative energy and passion to produce art that exists in all quarters of the country, and it is critical that we provide platforms for this creativity to be seen and celebrated.”

Omolemo Rammile from Bloemfontein was crowned runner-up and awarded R25 000 for her work titled Mére célibataire (single mom), which pays a tribute to her mother and acknowledges the personal sacrifices she makes on a daily basis as a sole provider and breadwinner for her twin daughters.

“The judges at both the regional and final judging round were inspired and impressed by the diversity of narratives and boldness in artistic vision evident in some of the submissions,” said Sidogi.

“My sincerest appreciation goes to all the judges who served on the various panels this year. Your professionalism and exceptional knowledge and experience are evident in the calibre of artworks that made it into the catalogue.

“The incredible turnout of entrants bodes well for the current and future vitality of art in South Africa.”

The five merit award winners are:

Rohini Amratlal (Durban)

Unveiling the archive

Epoxy resin, wood, ‘Icansi’ (grass mat)

Linde Kriel (Bloemfontein)

[REST]ROOM

Copperplate etching

Malik Mani (Upington)

From the concrete grew a rose

Pencil on Arches paper

Herman Pretorius (Pretoria)

Instructors

Archival prints & computer installation

Andrea Walters (Durban)

OverMyDeadBody 1 Sunlight soap & Perspex & OverMyDeadBody 4

Hospital gurney, embroidered shroud & speaker

Each merit award winner received R10 000 cash prize.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author