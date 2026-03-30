Easter magic meets the wild in Gauteng’s top family destinations

This Easter weekend, Gauteng families are in for a treat as Lion & Safari Park and Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve transform into vibrant playgrounds of adventure, wildlife and festive celebration.

From April 3 to 5, the two much-loved attractions will come alive with a colourful mix of family-friendly entertainment, interactive activities and the chance to get up close with some of South Africa’s most iconic animals.

Easter Bunny in the house

Designed with younger visitors in mind, the parks will host a range of Easter-themed experiences throughout the long weekend. Children can look forward to face painting, balloon sculpting and creative colouring stations, while a special appearance by the Easter Bunny promises sweet surprises in the form of Easter egg giveaways.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in an exciting social media competition running across the weekend. Guests who snap a photo at the parks’ selfie frames and share it on Instagram, tagging the relevant location, stand a chance to win unforgettable wildlife experiences.

Prizes up for grabs

At the Lion & Safari Park, one lucky winner will walk away with a premium adventure package for two valued at over R6,000. The prize includes a sunset safari with a picnic setup, complete with a snack board and a bottle of sparkling wine, as well as a quad bike experience, a horseback safari and a R1,000 food voucher.

Not to be outdone, the Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve is offering its own luxury experience for two, also valued at more than R6,000. The prize features a sunset safari with a picnic, a guided tour of the Wonder Cave and a R1,000 food voucher, perfect for those looking to blend exploration with indulgence.

Unforgettable experience

Whether it’s spotting lions and rhinos, soaking up the festive atmosphere or simply enjoying a day out in nature, both destinations promise a memorable escape for families this Easter.

With added attractions, lively entertainment and the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, these wildlife hotspots are set to be among Gauteng’s must-visit destinations this long weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to fully experience the day’s offerings and to secure their shot at a winning moment.

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