Easy Easter meals fit for the family, and light on the purse too

The Easter weekend is one of the busiest on the South African calendar. And as families continue to battle financial pressure, this special meal cannot be skipped.

Specials and cheap homemade meals that focus on bringing some relief and meaningful value to communities across the country is what everyone is looking for.

Celebrity chef Zola Nene advises that families focus on the simple dishes that they all enjoy without robbing banks.

Lamb is best

“Because it’s Easter, I think lamb would be fitting. What people need to consider is buying a lamb shoulder. And this is because it is more affordable, be different and switch the cut of lamb, not what everyone picks.

“Sticking to what we know, pickled fish, because it is a distinctly South African. People need to try making pickled fish at home and season it however they prefer,” said Nene.

She said those who are going to be cooking for the families at the weekend, need to prepare meals that will afford them an opportunity to sit down, dine and spend time with their families.

“No one wants to be in the kitchen forever. So simple meals that won’t take hours to prepare are ideal. This is so that even the cook joins the family for the Easter egg hunt,” she chuckled.

Easter Feaster Basket

Mpudi Maubane, who is the sponsorships manager at Spar group South Africa, agreed. She said they know Easter as a time when families gather, cook together, and share what they have.

“But we also know the reality for many households right now is tough. So whether you’re baking for a family gathering or simply getting through the week, the Easter Feaster Basket is for you. It offers quality, essential items at a price point that makes a difference”, said Maubane.

She said Easter promotions with in-store savings on products are aimed at supporting households. Especially during a traditionally high-spend period.

“These promotions are about more than just special offers. It’s our way of giving back. Our way of offering relief, and making Easter just a little bit easier and enjoyable for everyday South Africans,” she added.

