Anele Mdoda gets dragged on Twitter again

Johannesburg – Famous South African television presenter and radio personality Anele Mdoda was dragged on South African and American Twitter time and time again.

The shade came from people who spotted the famous American singer Kelly Rowland posted on social media, wearing the same swimsuit as Anele, around the same time as her and with a similar background.

Tweeps and Kelly Rownland’s fans never forgot how Anele dragged the American star back in 2019 with a now-deleted tweet.

She continues to live in her own created nightmare after a tweet she posted in 2019 when she commented on Sizwe Dlomo’s tweet saying Kelly Rowland is the hottest and Anele commented that, “She looked better with makeup than without”.

Pearl Thusi is backing Anele up on Twitter saying that, “Anele’s tweets in the past may have been equally wrong unnecessary to you -” and that people are trying to push Anele.

Anele’s tweets in the past may have been equally unnecessary to you- but if you stoop to the same level, then how can you think you’re any different. If you know better, you do better… or no? — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) September 17, 2021

Tweeps are not having it because apparently Anele never really properly apologised.

Unfortunately for Anele it gets worse on American Twitter, with tweeps saying she looks like famous American Actor Anthony Anderson.

One look at Anele, and American Twitter saw Anthony Anderson! Basile laba. 🤣🤣😂🤣😆🤩🤗 pic.twitter.com/MSyuwrsSrB — L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) September 17, 2021

It is evident that now more than ever she will never be free from the shackles of Kelly.

Anele will continue to be dragged over and over, it does not look as if tweeps will ever make peace with her shadow tweet.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Catherine Maponyane