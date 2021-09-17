REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Lifestyle

Anele Mdoda gets dragged on Twitter again

By Thomas Lethoba
Anele Mdoda.

Johannesburg – Famous South African television presenter and radio personality Anele Mdoda was dragged on South African and American Twitter time and time again.

The shade came from people who spotted the famous American singer Kelly Rowland posted on social media, wearing the same swimsuit as Anele, around the same time as her and with a similar background.

Tweeps and Kelly Rownland’s fans never forgot how Anele dragged the American star back in 2019 with a now-deleted tweet.

She continues to live in her own created nightmare after a tweet she posted in 2019 when she commented on Sizwe Dlomo’s tweet saying Kelly Rowland is the hottest and Anele commented that, “She looked better with makeup than without”.

Pearl Thusi is backing Anele up on Twitter saying that, “Anele’s tweets in the past may have been equally wrong unnecessary to you -” and that people are trying to push Anele.

Tweeps are not having it because apparently Anele never really properly apologised.

Unfortunately for Anele it gets worse on American Twitter, with tweeps saying she looks like famous American Actor Anthony Anderson.

It is evident that now more than ever she will never be free from the shackles of Kelly.

Anele will continue to be dragged over and over, it does not look as if tweeps will ever make peace with her shadow tweet.

Sunday World

