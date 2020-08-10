Arthur demands R500k from Owen Ndlovu

Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate has successfully attached the rights of SABC Summer Song Awards owned by businessman Owen Ndlovu. Mafokate, through his lawyers Werksmans Attorneys, has further sent a notice of attachment to the public broadcaster demanding that it pay him money owed to Ndlovu’s company to sett e the balance of the R500 000 he had invested in the Summer Song Awards.

But Ndlovu has turned the tables. He claimed that the kwaito star allegedly sent a doctored letter of attachment to the public broadcaster. Ndlovu, through his company Michael Owen Productions, is believed to be owed about R15-million by the SABC for work done and is said to be still waiting for payment.

Some of the funds, according to invoices sent to the SABC, involved royalties made from promos and jingles made for sports radio shows across all the SABC stations.

Other funds included an amount of about R400 000 refund which the SABC had committed to pay but had withheld. Ndlovu said he didn’t understand why Mafokate and his lawyers are gunning for his millions while he owed them only R500 000.

He told Sunday World he was shocked to hear from the SABC about the letter asking the broadcaster to pay the money they owed him to Mafokate.

He said this is because the notice of attachment he had received and which he signed has spoken about the rights and not the money. Sunday World has seen the two letters, and the one sent to the SABC is dated February 13 2020, while the one received by Ndlovu is dated July 24 2020.

The letter sent to Ndlovu showed that the sheriff wanted to attach all of his rights in the Summer Song Awards, while the one sent the SABC demanded all the money owed to Ndlovu by the broadcaster be paid to Mafokate to settle the R500 000 court order obtained by the kwaito legend.

Ndlovu said Mafokate tried to pull a fast one on him. “What he did is fraud because he doctored the court’s attachment order to suit his agenda,” said Ndlovu.

He added that he had agreed and signed documents transferring his rights in the Summer Song Awards to Mafokate, but he knew nothing of a court order giving the Don’t Call Me Kaffir hitmaker access to money owed to him by the public broadcaster. Ndlovu said he opened a case of fraud against Mafokate at Mondeor police station last week.

Warrant officer Casswell Mgolodela confirmed a case of fraud was opened against Mafokate.

Mafokate’s lawyer, Khosi Mabaso, said the kwaito legend had every right to claim the debt owed to him by Ndlovu. “Arthur has a judgment against Owen’s company. He doesn’t have to fake documents to recover what is owed to him,” said Mabaso.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm it has received court documents in relation to this matter. It must be noted that although it is not the duty of the SABC to inform Mr Ndlovu, as this is a matter between him and Mr Mafokate, he was advised of the letter.”

Aubrey Mothombeni