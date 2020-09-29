E-edition
Artists angry at Zuluboy for non-payment

By Kabelo Khumalo
Zuluboy eral name Mxolisi Majozi. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Durban actor and rapper Zuluboy, real name Mxolisi Majozi, is accusing the eThekwini municipality of refusing to pay him R700000 after he organised a memorial lecture for late MK stalwart Vuyani Nkosi.

Speaking to Sunday World, Zuluboy said his company, Moyizela Events, was contracted by the municipality to organise the event.

He said among other services he provided, he hired a sound system and booked gospel artist Babo Zuma to perform at the event. He alleges that after the event, he demanded payment so he could pay other services providers, but the municipal officials sent him from pillar to post.


“I’m heartbroken and discouraged when I think of anything that has to do with the heritage department because I did this because I love history and I really like working with the MK,” said Zuluboy.

“I spent a lot of money organising this event and now they don’t want to pay me.”

He added that the service providers are now angry with him because they think he might have been paid and spent their money.

“I want to be paid so I can pay all the people that helped me make the event a success. I really want all the people that have not been paid to get their money because this is not about me, it was about commemorating a stalwart who played a key role in the ANC.”

Zuma said Zuluboy was supposed to pay him about R30000 appearance fee for performing at the event but was pissed off with him because he failed to keep his promise. “Zuluboy and I are now enemies because he owes me R29000.”

Head of parks, recreation and heritage in eThekwini failed to return our calls and text messages.

