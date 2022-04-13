Lebo Motsoeli retires as sports broadcaster

Lebohang Motsoeli on Wednesday closed a chapter as a sports broadcaster, extending her gratitude to fans for their support while she worked in a male-dominated industry.

“It has been almost 20 years as a sports broadcaster and what an incredible time it has been. My journey ends here for now, I have had the best times of my life,” wrote Motsoeli on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Thank you for the support and cheering me on in an industry where women are seen and not heard. I broke a glass ceiling and was a ‘first’ on many memorable moments, including a Fifa World Cup.”

The former Metro FM sports anchor, who also welcomed her daughter late last year, shared how she grew in the field, not only as a presenter but also with technical knowledge of sports.

“I became a qualified coach and achieved my post-grad with Fifa, all because of my passion for sport. My focus now is running FNNS with excellence and diligence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo Motsoeli (@lebohangmotsoeli)

