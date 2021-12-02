Look: Sjava’s first touch wows football fanatics

Johannesburg- Hip-Hop artist Sjava has left football lovers blown away after he showed off his football skills.

Sjava who was a part of the then-popular television show, Zone 14 on SABC1 played the role of being a soccer star for Tiger Boys on the show.

A video of him doing his magic with the ball surfaced on Twitter today and tweeps complimented him for it.

WATCH: Sjava showing off with his football skills

It ends with a pass, I lost the original video 😤 — Sbusiso Mpendulo (@Sbusiso_ACE) December 2, 2021

Sjava has since responded to the post, and jokingly said they should remove the video because they will draw unnecessary enemies on him.

Susa levideo nkabi uzongakhela izitha https://t.co/1tyDwhA6C4 — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) December 2, 2021

Ibuhlungu kabi🔥 — Sbusiso Mpendulo (@Sbusiso_ACE) December 2, 2021

Your only competition🔥 Yesses that first touch. pic.twitter.com/RJAZFSnyvt — KING XERXES (@MorganBilal) December 2, 2021

Clean! 🙌🏿 uthi izomakhela izitha 😂 — Mxhumanisi (@MTyhafile) December 2, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 SjaMessi — SABC Radio Dj🇿🇦 (@TboyMP) December 2, 2021

