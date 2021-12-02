VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Look: Sjava’s first touch wows football fanatics

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Hip-Hop artist Sjava has left football lovers blown away after he showed off his football skills.

Sjava who was a part of the then-popular television show, Zone 14 on SABC1 played the role of being a soccer star for Tiger Boys on the show.

A video of him doing his magic with the ball surfaced on Twitter today and tweeps complimented him for it.

WATCH: Sjava showing off with his football skills

Sjava has since responded to the post, and jokingly said they should remove the video because they will draw unnecessary enemies on him.

 

 

