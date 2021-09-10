REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Master KG escapes death on Turkish Airlines flight

By Coceka Magubeni
Master KG

Johannesburg – Famed South African musician Master KG has shared a horrifying experience he endured on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Recently, the Jerusalema hitmaker shared a thread on his twitter account, telling his fans how he almost lost his life as the plane’s left side engine exploded after taking off in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We had to round for 4 hours so that it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport…for a minute I thought it was over! GOD is amazing big up to the pilots,” he said on his Twitter post.

Master KG said the plane almost crashing is his worst horrific experience ever.

“Always thank GOD for this life, because tomorrow is not guaranteed.

 

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news inSouth Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Popular Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.